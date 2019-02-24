|
Broomfield, Colorado resident Kenneth G. Prunty passed away on February 14, 2019, at the age of 91. Ken was a member of the first graduation class of Anderson College School of Theology (Anderson, Indiana) and went on to pastor churches in Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota before returning to Anderson in 1964 as a church executive with the Church of God Board of Christian Education where he worked until his retirement in 1988. Ken and Florene Claussen were married in 1949 and would have celebrated 70 years together this June. They moved to Broomfield in 1998 and were active with the Boulder United Methodist Church for many years. Kenneth enjoyed hiking in the mountains and traveling around the world. He was a counselor and mentor to many, and an avid reader, thinker and writer. Ken was was born in Mitchell, SD. He received his BA from South Dakota State University. In addition to his degree from Anderson College School of Theology, he earned a Master of Social Work and Counseling degree from Ball State University (Muncie, Indiana). Ken was a WWII veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents; Glenn Prunty and Anne Anderson; his brother; Roger Prunty (Betty) and Homer Prunty and his wife Marj. He is survived by his wife, Florene and three children and 7 grandchildren. One brother; Terry Prunty, (Lorna). Children: Pauline Prunty-Vetor, (Clint Vetor); Brad Prunty, (Tony Russo); Karen Prunty-Johnson, (Dan Johnson) Grandchildren: Corey Johnson (Laura); Sara Johnson; Nic Johnson; Ashley Vetor Boyd (Brandon Boyd, deceased); John Vetor; Jose Prunty-Russo; and Pablo Prunty-Russo. The family has asked that anyone wanting to memorialize Ken with gifts contribute in his memory to PFLAG in Washington DC. www.pflag.org an organization long supported by Ken and Florene.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019