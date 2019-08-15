Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1720 Thayer Dr
Richland, WA 99354
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1720 Thayer Dr.
Richland, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenton DeBrine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenton Paul DeBrine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenton Paul DeBrine Obituary
Longtime Broomfield, CO resident Kenton DeBrine passed away July 12, 2019 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident in Arizona on his way to Luna, NM where he was laid to rest. In 1971 Kenton moved from Socorro, NM to Broomfield where he met and later married Pam Holman and raised their family. After working at Rocky Flats for many years he relocated to Richland, WA in 2002 with a job at Hanford in D and D and eventually became a Journeyman. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend and will be sorely missed. Kenton is survived by his wife Pam, his children Jasen (Tristin), Amber (Justin), Jarod (Jamie), Lecia, Sam (Mary), his eight grandchildren, and his parents Bruce and Georgia DeBrine. A memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday August 18, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1720 Thayer Dr. Richland, WA.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.