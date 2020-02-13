|
|
Susan Leenerman, 66, of Broomfield, CO passed away on Tuesday, February 4th after a courageous battle with leukemia. An ardent supporter of her daughters and family, Sue was known for her grace and compassion. She will be most remembered for her love of family and friends. Sue's courage and determination will continue as a model for her family throughout our lives. Susan was born October 5, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph Raschke, her mother Ludmilla (Holicek) Raschke, and her brother James Raschke. Susan is survived by her husband, Gregory Leenerman of Broomfield, CO and her children, Emma Leenerman (Mike Daniels) of Grand Junction, CO, Kristen Leenerman of Seattle, WA, and grandson Jace Daniels. Susan is also survived by her brothers Thomas (Kathy) Raschke of Madison, WI, Jerome (Felicia) Raschke of Peoria, AZ, and Joseph (Cathy) Raschke of Oak Park, IL. She is additionally survived by many cherished nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. During her career Susan was a high school teacher, a marketing manager and a successful entrepreneur. She was the owner and president of her own marketing company for more than 10 years. She was also a volunteer for the Broomfield Foundation where she developed the initial "Dancing with The Broomfield Stars" charity program. Sue loved to travel. She and Greg took multiple trips to Europe, often with their daughters. During one of those trips she visited her mother's childhood village of Dolná Súca, Slovakia. Sue was a fantastic cook and loved to host family and friends. She collected pottery and art glass pieces and enjoyed attending local art fairs to collect new pieces. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 15th at 11:00am at Rundus Funeral Home in Broomfield, with visitation starting at 5:00 pm on Friday, November 14th. Burial will be at Broomfield County Commons Cemetery in Broomfield, CO following the funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to at www.lls.org and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, at www.fredhutch.org/en.html.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020