Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Eternal Hills
100 Meadows Blvd (CR515),
Tabernash, CO
Linda Cool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Cool


1951 - 2019
Linda Cool Obituary
After a long battle with cancer Linda Ruth Cook 67 of Tabernash, CO, went to be with the lord surrounded by her family on March 1, 2019. Linda was born in Phoenix, AZ on November 28, 1951 to Charles and Hazel Hooper. Linda moved to Boulder, CO where she began her career at Emerald Elementary School in Broomfield, CO. Linda is survived by her husband Jack, children John (Steph) Cook and Chrissy (Ben) Hodgskiss, one grandson and her brother Dave Hooper. A Memorial Service will be held at Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash, 100 Meadows Blvd (CR515), April 6, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Memorial contributions may be made Grand County Advocates or the Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research. To extend condolences to the family go to AdamsonCares.com
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
