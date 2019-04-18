|
Linda Irene Thompson (Brown) passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at the age of 77 in Broomfield, Co. Linda was born on August 7, 1941 in Lawrence Massachusetts to Harold and Lillian Brown (Trudell). She grew up with her brother Jack and her 2 sisters Carol and Dale. She married Gerald C Thompson on September 4th, 1960. They moved around a few times but finally settled in Colorado in 1978 where they raised their two children. She worked for Storage Tek from 1984-2004 as a International Customer Service Representative. She enjoyed her job as she was able to meet some wonderful people and indulge in her love of travel. Linda also spent her free time painting. Her artwork has been featured in various art galleries and exhibits throughout Broomfield. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Linda enjoyed camping and fishing as well. She is survived by her sisters Carol & Bob (late) Horan (New Hampshire) and Dale & David Beavers (Winston-Salem, NC) and Carol Ann & Jack Brown (late). Also her son/daughter-in-law Doyle & Alyshia Thompson (Parker, Co.), her daughter/son-in-law Debbie & Jon Beberness (Broomfield, Co.), 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. There will be a memorial service for Linda on April 26th 2019 at 11am at DeWitt & Tabler Funeral Home 12114 Grant Circle Thornton, Co. 80241. There will be a light lunch and reception following Linda's service from 12 P.M. until 2 P.M. at Stonebrook Manor 650 E 124th Ave, Thornton, CO 80241. Please join us and share some stories and laughter with us!! In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Linda's name to either the or to the .
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2019