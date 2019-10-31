Home

Services
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
The Legacy
225 Waneka Parkway
Lafayette, CO
View Map
Louis Donald Koontz


1926 - 2019
Louis Donald Koontz Obituary
Louis Donald Koontz, 93, formerly of Broomfield, died Oct. 25, 2019 at The Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette. Born April 23, 1926 in Colby, KS to Carl and Bertha Koontz, he was a career math teacher who lived in Maryland and Littleton, moving to Broomfield in 1987. He was a graduate of St. John's College in Annapolis and earned an MA in education from University of Denver. An avid coin and stamp collector and dealer, he was a member of North Suburban Stamp Club and Northside Coin Club. His wife of 62 years, Gertrude, preceded him in death in June 2014 and his oldest son, John, of Lafayette, preceded him in death in May 2017. Survivors include daughter Charlotte Minor, Lafayette; son Carl Koontz, Oregon City, OR; grandchildren Samantha Gross, Philadelphia, PA; Leah Koontz, New York, NY; and Joel Minor, Denver; two great granddaughters and nine nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at The Legacy, 225 Waneka Parkway in Lafayette from 1:30 to 3:30 Sunday, Nov. 3.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019
