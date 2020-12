Loy Jerome (Jerry) Gullickson, age 98, passed away November 10, 2020 surrounded by his Colorado family. He was a WWII veteran, caring husband and family man. Beverly, his wife of 67 years, predeceased him. He is survived by children: Jeri Lynn (Jerry) Miller, Sally (William) Jellison, Vicki (Mike Jankovsky), and Steve (Carol) Gullickson; grandchildren Kim, Kori, Jodi, Darcy, Randy, Casey, Marilyn and Sarah; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan Gullickson and several nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. www.inmemoriam services.com/obituary/ Jerry-Gullickson

