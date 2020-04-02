|
Marian Louise Hassig was born in Naples, New York and passed away on her 96th birthday in Louisville, Colorado. The daughter of John Alfred Hanggi and Pauline Jennings Hanggi, she grew up on a farm near Naples and lost her mother at age 4. The oldest of five children, she helped raise her siblings. After high school, Marian became a Registered Nurse at Meyer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, NY. While working there, she met Carl Hassig of Grand Junction, Colorado, who was in training for the U.S. Army. They corresponded during Carl's wartime service in Europe. In 1947 Marian moved to Inglewood, California, where Carl was working. She was an RN at the hospital there for about a year. They were married in Inglewood on March 20, 1948. Soon after, they moved to Broomfield, Colorado, where Carl went into business with two of his brothers at Cozy Corner, a country store, garage and gas station. Marian and Carl raised three children there. Marian began working at Boulder Memorial Hospital, later becoming a school nurse for Adams County District 12 and remaining there until her retirement in 1989. Marian was an accomplished artist and an active member of Paletteers Art Club. She loved nature and camping. Marian was a member of several churches over the years, including Broomfield Calvary Chapel. In 2004, Marian was remarried to Marion Clark. Marian and Marion spent their final active years RV camping around the West. Marian's beautiful, gentle spirit will live on through her children and those who knew her, as well as through her paintings and ceramics. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Marian was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Hassig; her second husband, Marion Clark; and two brothers, Alfred and Thomas Hanggi. She is survived by a sister, Evelyn Seeger of Hilton, New York; a brother, John Bruce Hanggi of Surprise, Arizona; and her three children and their loved ones: Rebecca and Dan Varle of Broomfield, Gary and Diane Hassig of Colorado Springs, and Mark Hassig and EJ Fiala of Louisville, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2020