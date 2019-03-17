|
Marilyn Maye Johnson, of Broomfield, CO, died February 28, 2019. She was born October 27, 1930 in Longmont, Colorado, to Edythe Leona and Henry John Mundt. Predeceasing her is her husband, Roy N. Johnson, whom she married on June 20, 1953. She is survived by her children, Randy Johnson of Boulder, CO; Patricia Johnson and Pamela Johnson, both of Westminster, CO; her brother, Harold Dean Mundt, of Longmont, CO; and her sister, Janice Moran, of Pueblo, CO. Private cryptside services were held at Crown Hill Cemetery on March 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 23, at Legend Senior Living of Broomfield, 12600 Lowell Blvd., Broomfield, CO 80020. Donations may be made to TRU Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026, or to The .
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019