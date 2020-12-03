It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Jane Collopy, age 98, on November 24, 2020. Mary Jane was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Joseph and Frances Welsch. After graduating from the Academy of the Sacred Heart (City House) in St. Louis, she attended Maryville College of the Sacred Heart, where she earned both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degree in European History. She went on to join the faculty of St. Mary's College in South Bend, Indiana. There she met Notre Dame Law student Frank Collopy, her future husband of sixty years. Mary Jane was a historian, a teacher, an avid golfer, and a beloved wife and mother. She traveled throughout her entire life, beginning with a "survey course" of Europe in which she led a group of female college students across Western Europe before studying in Fribourg, Switzerland. A founding member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Broomfield, Mary Jane served her cherished parish community by teaching a weekly Bible Study class rich in history and scholarship for 47 years. Mary Jane will be remembered for her enduring faith, cheerful spirit, and sense of fun and adventure. Mary Jane is survived by seven children: Mary, Eileen, Jeanne, Dan, Anne, Joan, and Sue; 26 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her daughter Kathleen, her brothers Jack and Jimmy, and her sister Frances. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass of the Resurrection for Mary Jane will be celebrated privately. A memorial mass open to the entire community will be held next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St., Denver, CO, 80205.

