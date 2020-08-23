Matthew Wayne (Mat) Usrey passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 32 from pancreatic cancer and its complications. He passed among family and friends at his home in Broomfield, CO. Mat was born in Minneapolis, MN to Karen Usrey (nee Davis) and Michael Usrey. Mat graduated from Broomfield High School in 2006. At the time of his death, he was on medical leave of absence from Amazon.com. In his free time, he enjoyed playing bass guitar and riding motorcycles. He is survived by his parents; his paternal grandmother, Peggy Usrey; and his maternal grandmother, Martha Davis. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Matthew Usrey to the University of Colorado Cancer Institute: https://www.uc health.com/foundation/donation/ Please select "UC Cancer Institute" under 'Designation'

