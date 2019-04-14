|
Josephine Morrison McLeod was born on May 25, 1928 in Glasgow, Scotland to Lillias and Hector William McLeod, the second of three daughters. She reached young adulthood there and moved to southern France as a young woman to work as an au pair, meeting Navy Lt. Commander James Mosley while living in Marseilles. Mosley, a recent widower, had two young daughters, Janet and Margaret, and was an attorney in Colorado. The couple married in Denver and relocated to Craig, Colorado with the two girls, later having three more children: Anne, David and Carol. In 1964, after divorcing, Jo Mosley moved to Boulder with her three children to attend the University of Colorado where she earned her college diploma, majoring in French literature. Upon earning her degree in 1969, Jo joined the faculty at Broomfield High School. She married Lawrence Knight in 1973, later divorcing. Madame Chevalier, as she was known to her students, taught at BHS for almost 30 years. She earned her master's degree at the University of Northern Colorado in the early 1990s. Jo's boldness was evidenced by her leaving her native country in her early twenties, completing her degree in her adopted country, and becoming a naturalized United States citizen in 1965. Despite being a single mother and a student, she always made time for family outings and adventures that included skiing at Eldora, summer camping trips in the overloaded family Rambler to the Colorado mountains, west coast and Canada. In the 70's she introduced her children to cross country skiing at the Scandinavian Lodge in Steamboat Springs and the family continued to enjoy winter ski outings together for many years. Never losing her adventurous nature, she became certified and went scuba diving in Cozumel, Mexico in her sixties. Jo returned to Scotland, England and France many times to reconnect with relatives there and to hone her French-speaking skills, sometimes chaperoning and taking along a group of her most-ardent high school students. She was a long-time active member of the Colorado Mountain Club and continued hiking well into her late seventies. For her eightieth birthday, she traveled with her children to the mountains of Mexico to attend a week-long culinary school. True to her Scottish roots, she modeled thriftiness, often sending her young kids individually into the store with coupon in hand to stock up on ground beef, Bing cherries, toilet paper and other necessities when they were on sale. Her strong work ethic was demonstrated by helping with Sunday morning paper routes at 4:00 a.m. She worked tirelessly in her yard and was known for having a special knack for growing beautiful roses. Jojo, as her grandchildren called her, continued to volunteer at their elementary & middle schools for many years after her retirement. She was a natural teacher and often helped her grandkids study for high school French exams. A special connection with her grandson, Guy Hepp, evolved when he lived with her while obtaining his master's degree from CU. She was a lifelong student, taking cooking classes, studying and becoming proficient in Spanish in her seventies. Jomama (another affectionate nickname) was unique, classic, tenacious, smart, kind, quick-witted, fun and a good sport. Jo is survived by her three children, Anne (Mike Hepp), David Mosley (Brenda Hartshorn) and Carol (John Taussig) and five grandchildren, Guy and Simon Hepp, Rebecca and Emily Taussig and Winston Mosley, her stepdaughters Janet (Neil Quigley) and Margaret (Robert Drake), four nephews and their six children. Her grandson Spencer Mosley and sisters Signe and Evelyn predeceased her. A private family memorial will be held at a later date in the Colorado mountains that she loved so much where the family will hoist a "wee tot" of very special Scotch whiskey in Jomama's honor. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. In remembrance, donations would be lovely to a charity of one's preference or may be made to the , Colorado Parks and Wildlife, or the Humane Society of Boulder County.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019