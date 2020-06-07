Norman L Moormeier, 93, a longtime resident of Broomfield, CO passed away on May 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Norman was born on September 6, 1926 on a farm in Cortland, NE to Fred and Ella Moormeier. He had 8 siblings, all except one preceded him in death. He is survived by his younger brother Paul. Norman spent time in the Army during the Korean Conflict as a Tank Sergeant at Fort Knox, KY. There he met the future love of his life, Betty and was married August 1952. After being discharged from the Army he moved to WashingtonState as much of his family had relocated there. He got a job as a Jr. Sales Representative for an auto parts store, and while there he was offered a sales opportunity with Snap-on Tools Corporation. He raised his family in Salt lake City UT, and Broomfield, CO. He retired in 1987 after a 35-year career with Snap-on Tools. He had a deep faith and was active in his church. He was also an active member in the community of Broomfield. He was an avid golfer, always on the go and made friends wherever he went - many people outside of his family grieve his passing and will miss his quick wit and smile. Norman is preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 58 years, and his great-grandson Michael. He is survived by his four children: Craig (Nancy), Keith (Kathy), Denise, and Fred; ten grandchildren: Josh, Joanne, Jackie, Ross, Kayce, AnnaMarie, Frederick, Samuel, Ella, and Leo; and seven great grandchildren: Brody, Leighton, Faith, Payton, Caleb, Kylee, and Sophia plus many Nieces and Nephews. The celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in his name to National Jewish Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.