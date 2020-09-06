Paige Barlass Moss of Broomfield, CO passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was 34 years old. Paige was born in Denver, Colorado on August 11, 1986. She grew up in Broomfield, CO, graduating from Legacy High School in 2007. Paige welcomed into the world three wonderful daughters; Erin, 13, Emily, 6, and Eva, 4. She was married to Bryce Moss, who lovingly adored her. For most of her working career, Paige gave the gift of her time to the elderly; working in senior care. Paige loved the beach. She found joy near the ocean. One of her favorite activities was flying with her father, David Barlass. Paige was a beautiful, passionate soul whose smile would bring light to the darkest of days and she has gone from this world too soon. She was loved, and she will be missed. Paige is survived by her three daughters, her father, her husband and her sisters, Jessica Barlass and Daphne Middlecamp, and her bothers Tim Barlass and Brian Barlass. A Memorial Service will be held for Paige on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO 80501. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave a message for the family.

