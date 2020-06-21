Mrs. Patricia Widman February 10, 1947 - June 5, 2020 Patricia Ann (Lyon) Widman, age 73, of Broomfield died peacefully on June 5th, 2020. Patricia was born on February 10th, 1947 to William and Constance Lyon in Washington D.C. She attended school in East Hanover, New Jersey and worked at Bell Labs as a Secretary. Patricia loved people and spent many years volunteering for the American Heart Association and the Broomfield Public Library. Her many interests included cooking, caring for her family, and playing cards with friends. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, and a lifelong friend that will be missed by many. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Diane McKibben; parents, William and Constance Lyon; Patricia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis Widman (Broomfield); daughter, Carin Cook (Somerset, WI); Grandchildren, Mason, Jackson, and Sydney Cook(Somerset, WI), Brandon McKibben (Altoona, IA); sister, Dorothy Smith ( Neshanic Station, NJ); and niece, Shannan Smith(Clinton, NJ). Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date when family can gather. Any donations will be applied to a memorial at the Broomfield Community Center in honor of Patricia.

