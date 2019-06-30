|
|
DIEDERICH, PAUL GLEN, (88) of Broomfield, Colorado, After a courageous battle with lung cancer, Paul passed away on June 17, 2019. He was born in rural Monroe, Nebraska to Anthony J. and Sophia Rose (Greisen) Diederich on April 24, 1931. He was the youngest son of 10 of the 14 children to reach adulthood. Paul attended rural elementary school through 8th grade and graduated from St Bonaventure Catholic High School in Columbus, NE. Paul experienced the challenges of a farm family during the 1930's & 1940's. Paul served in the U. S. Army 1954-56 in Korea building roads and schools with 630th Engineering Company earning National Defense & Good Conduct medals. He was the last of 5 brothers who served in the military. After a stint at farming, he moved to Omaha to seek employment. It was here he met the love of his life, Nancy Hale, a civilian employee with the U.S. Army Reserve. Paul's employment at Western Electric in Omaha, NE, led to a transfer to Denver, CO, where he retired in 1989 after 31 years of service with the telephone company. Paul thoroughly enjoyed retirement, including travel to Europe, Alaska, and Hawaii, 10 years of annual hunting trips and many golf trips. He liked the game of golf beginning in 1966. He was a 30 year member of the Eagle Trace Men's Club and volunteered as a ranger @ local golf courses. He was a member of the Elks & Eagles Clubs, volunteering where help was needed especially at bingo. He was an avid reader and annually enjoyed the benefits of gardening. Paul was an active member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church for 48 years. He served on many committees including Finance, original St Patrick's Day Dinner/Dance, Nativity Days, and others and was a fierce defender of his faith. Family was very important to Paul, being proud of his children's accomplishments. He especially enjoyed the Sunday night family dinners followed by a boisterous game of cards. Making annual road trips to attend reunions and other family events was a way of life for Paul and Nancy. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Anna, Mary, Cleo and Verona; brothers: Carroll, Donald, 2nd Lt Anthony Diederich, Mark and Gregory. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy, children: Anthony (Jill), Jane (Brett) Fee, John (Mary Rose), and Judy (Kevin Matthews); grandchildren: Briana & Renee Fee and Jacob & Gabriella Diederich; step-grandchildren: Matthew (Cherie) Villa & their children, Jacob (Deja) Villa & child. He is also survived by sisters: Sr. Antonita & Sr. Carol of Holy Family Convent in Manitowoc, WI, and Marlynn (David) Krings of Columbus, NE; brother: Edward Diederich of Omaha, NE; and many nieces & nephews. Paul will be forever loved by numerous family and many cherished friends. Services on July 2, 2019 include Rosary @ 9:30 AM, Memorial Mass @10:00 AM w/Reception following, and internment @ 1:30 PM with military honors at the Broomfield County Commons Cemetery, 9th & Sheridan, in Broomfield.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 30, 2019