Following a serious industrial accident in 1962 the family and friends of Paul Garrison, who was 24 years old at the time, feared he would likely not live to see old age. The thing is, the Lord knew that Paul had more that He needed him for on this earth. Of course, nobody at that time could have known for sure what Paul's future would hold. We now can reflect back and clearly see why God knew Paul's time needed to be extended until October 19, 2019, when the Good Lord finally called him home. Born in Winterset, IA in 1938 to Jack and Edna Garrison, Paul discovered his love for racing when, at age 14, he joined his friends and snuck into the Des Moines track. From that evening on, Paul was hooked on motorsports, which was a passion that he would carry on throughout his life. In 1963, after having survived the accident that nearly took his life, Paul took to the track at Lakeside Speedway and had the first of what would be many wins that year. During his racing career he won three Championships and was one of the few drivers to win feature and championship races on dirt and asphalt in both sportsmen and late model divisions. His winning reputation extended outside of the Colorado Front Range as he entered and won races from Victoria BC, up and down the coast of California, throughout the mid-west, all the way down to Florida. Being sure to leave his mark in interstate racing he captured the Texas, Wyoming and Colorado Tri-State Series Championship in 1981. Paul also made 10 appearances on the 1 mile oval at Phoenix International Raceway, taking second in his best finish. As the track manager from 1988 to 2007 he helped in building Colorado National Speedway into one of the nation's best short track racing venues and played a major role in encouraging the careers of many of today's best drivers. Recognizing his sincere dedication to the sport, NASCAR presented Paul with the National Promoters Award, and Team Player of the year award in 2007. In 2014 he was inducted into the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame. When the Lord decided to call Paul home, he left behind his wife Shirley Bollinger, his son Gary Garrison, daughters-in-law Denise Garrison and Debbie Garrison, his step-daughter Shonnie Cline, his grandkids, Blake, Chrissy, Danielle, Mallory, Enea, Shailyn, Garron, Keaton and Caden, two great-grandchildren, his brother Charlie Garrison and many dear family members and friends. He was greeted at Heaven's gate by his son Mike and his step-daughter Teresa. Most important he was welcomed by Jesus, whom in the days before his death Paul said he was so excited to spend eternity with. Paul's last wish was to have all those he loved so much to also accept the Lord as their Savior so that everyone can be together again as a family in Heaven. Friends are encouraged to come celebrate the life of this amazing man on Nov. 1st, 2019 at 10 am at Flatirons Church, located at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers please visit Paul's Facebook page where the family has posted the charities they would like to have donations sent to.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019