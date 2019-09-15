Home

Phyllis Tillman, age 91, of Broomfield, CO, passed away Sept. 9th. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond. Survived by children, David (Jean) of New Brighton, MN, Carol, (John) Kloeckner of Broomfield, Paul of Eagan, MN; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn of Wichita, KS. Phyllis grew up in Marathon, IA, moved to Minneapolis, worked as a nurse, married, raised their children, and was active in her church and community. Moved to Broomfield in 2013 and enjoyed living in Colorado and being near family.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019
