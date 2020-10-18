Raedeene Compagno passed away, Monday, October 12th, 2020 and has now joined our Lord in heaven. Born on December 21, 1930 in Moline, Illinois, the first daughter of William and Edna Neal, Raedeene married Sam Compagno on July 28, 1951 in Rock Island, Illinois. She was preceded in death by Sam in August, 2019 and by their daughter Cynthia Catherine in November, 1965. Ever driven, determined, and delighted with life, after graduating from high school, Raedeene began her first career as an operator with the local telephone company in Moline. Her sweet, engaging demeanor greeted callers for several years as she worked behind the switchboard and as a supervisor. After moving to Wyoming with Sam's career, Raedeene attended Casper Community College and graduated with an associate's degree in journalism. When the family moved to Denver, she began a nearly thirty year perfect-fit profession as an employment counselor for Snelling and Snelling, where she, in turn, placed job seekers in their own perfect-fit positions, resulting in her earning multiple sales awards along the way. Raedeene loved singing in the church choir and had an enthusiastic, creative side that included making beautiful flower arrangements, elegant adornments for wedding tables, festively decorating the family home for the holidays, and tending the red roses in her garden into full bloom every spring. Survivors include: her daughters Roseanne (Kent) Williby, Mary Elston, and Suzette Compagno, and her son, Vincent (Mavis) Compagno, sister-in-law Loretta Compagno, and many nieces and nephews; 8 grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Burgland, Cynthia (Chad) Ring, Angela (Jeff) Luedtke, and Zachary (Michelle) Williby, Adam Triolo, Samuel Triolo, Samuel Compagno, and Rachel Compagno; and 6 great grandchildren, Ellie and Noah Burgland, Andrew Ring, Paige and Jack Pruneda, and Elijah Williby.

