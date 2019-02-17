|
|
On January 29th, 2019 Mark, Michelle and Ella McReynolds lost their wife and mother, Rebecca "Becky" Lynne Duvall McReynolds, 60, when she died abruptly in a car accident. In the car with Becky were beloved family dogs, Amos and Ali, who also perished. Becky will always be remembered for her generous spirit, her deep love for her family and friends, and the way she welcomed anyone, friend and stranger alike, into her home with care and compassion. Becky's love for nature and all things beautiful was clear from her keen ability to capture the best of the world with her photography. Any child from the neighborhood who came to visit left with their stomach and heart full. In remembrance of Becky, take a moment to express your love for family and friends, do something kind for a stranger, breathe in the fresh air, forgive someone, and recognize the beauty that surrounds all of us everywhere. Becky is additionally survived by her sisters Katie Johnson (Steve), Paddy Armbruster (Wayne), brother Jim Duvall (Susie) and father-in-law Dick McReynolds. Her parents Jim and Dorothy Duvall and her mother-in-law Sally McReynolds preceded her in death. A memorial service was held in Glenwood Springs.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019