Richard McReynolds, passed away on Wednesday September 30th, two days shy of his 90th birthday. Richard was born and raised in Wichita KS and a longtime resident of Broomfield Colorado. He is survived by his children, Scott, Mark, Jill, Matthew and Chip, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Richard joins his beautiful wife, Sally of 58 years of marriage. He will be fondly remembered for his dedication to family and friends, his fascination of aviation and love of travel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trail Winds Hospice which graciously helped him move from this world to the next.

Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2020.
