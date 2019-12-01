|
Robert Cook "Bob" Bales, 92, died November 23, 2019. Bob was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and served on the aircraft carrier Tarawa in the US Navy right after WWII, then returned and graduated in engineering from Purdue University in 1952. He had a successful career in electrical engineering and engineering management, followed by nine fulfilling years of teaching computers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Bob also pursued diverse hobbies including gourmet cooking, sailing, camping, geology, community theater, choir, travelling, and war history. He was actively involved with Habitat for Humanity and St. Francis Center and supported the social justice work of Southern Poverty Law Center. He will be missed by his wife Sylvia Bales, his three children, and eight grandsons. Donations in Bob's name will be greatly appreciated at Flatirons Habitat for Humanity and St. Francis Center in Denver.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019