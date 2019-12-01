Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bales Obituary
Robert Cook "Bob" Bales, 92, died November 23, 2019. Bob was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and served on the aircraft carrier Tarawa in the US Navy right after WWII, then returned and graduated in engineering from Purdue University in 1952. He had a successful career in electrical engineering and engineering management, followed by nine fulfilling years of teaching computers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Bob also pursued diverse hobbies including gourmet cooking, sailing, camping, geology, community theater, choir, travelling, and war history. He was actively involved with Habitat for Humanity and St. Francis Center and supported the social justice work of Southern Poverty Law Center. He will be missed by his wife Sylvia Bales, his three children, and eight grandsons. Donations in Bob's name will be greatly appreciated at Flatirons Habitat for Humanity and St. Francis Center in Denver.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -