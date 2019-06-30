|
Robert Gene DiGiallonardo (Bob) of Broomfield, CO passed away on June 5th, 2019. Born in Longmont, CO on November 24, 1937, Robert was the youngest child of Augustine and Margaret DiGiallonardo, with older brother Falco and older sister Angela. Growing up in Frederick, CO, Robert was the first in his family to graduate from college. Robert shared a 58 year marriage with his beautiful wife, Lillian Jean Berryman whom he married on October 19, 1959. After a chance meeting in Estes Park, CO, it was truly love at first sight for the couple. Robert soon drove to Wisconsin where Lillian had returned to college and the two returned to Colorado to start their new lives together. Robert was a devoted, supportive and loving husband and couldn't be prouder of his 'beauty girl' Jean. The two graduated from University of Northern Colorado Teachers college; Lillian began teaching music and Robert began teaching math. Robert was curious to learn and understand how things worked and were put together. He was always challenging himself to find better ways to do things and enjoyed working on his inventions. He loved to travel with his wife Jean, was an expert fisherman and marksman. Bob had a great and varied appreciation of music. Weekend mornings at the DiGiallonardo house were often filled with the sounds of Waylon Jennings or Creedence Clearwater and the whole family following Bob's lead on the dance floor, singing along and dancing. Bob was a master pizza maker and owned his own pizza place in the 1960's while living in Platteville, WI. An adventurous, clever, free-spirited Italian, Robert was well-grounded and attentive to his family and home that he loved. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Augustine and Margaret, his brother and sister Falco and Angela, and his wife Lillian Jean. He is survived by daughters Sheila Gallagher, Cecile DiGiallonardo and Leah DiGiallonardo. Robert was laid to rest at Broomfield County Commons Cemetery on June 11th, 2019 following a Memorial Service at Broomfield United Methodist Church. Bob has lived a full and beautiful life. He will be missed but will be held in our hearts forever. Well done Bobby Gene.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 30, 2019