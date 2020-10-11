1/1
Robert William Edmondson
1948 - 2020
Robert William Edmondson, 71, of Broomfield, Colorado, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home. Born on October 1, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert and Virginia (Wright) Edmondson. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Harker Edmondson; their son, Robert T. (Jamie) Edmondson; their daughter, Sarah (Devin) Fitzsimons; their daughter-in-law (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Jack, Peter, Spencer, Abby, and Nathan; and his three sisters, Margaret Collins, Claudia Frantz, and Kay Schrimpf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Seth D. Edmondson. Bob grew up in South Charleston, Ohio, graduating from Southeastern High School in 1966. He earned his Bachelor's degree in accounting from Kent State University. He was an executive in the credit union industry, spending the majority of his career as President and CEO of Atlantic Employees Federal Credit Union in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. Bob loved to travel and to ride his bicycle. His 3,610 mile ride across America in 2005 was the highlight of dozens of bicycling adventures. The journey was more important than the destination for him, and he often stopped to soak in the local history and culture of the places along his way. Bob was a longtime member of the Rotary Club, and he found many ways to give back to his community through volunteering. He prided himself on his annual participation in the Super Bowl halftime show, helping with the on field audio team for over 8 years. Bob will be remembered by those who knew him as a kind and generous person with an infectious smile. Memorial contributions may be made to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative through Rotary International (rotary.org), or to Community Cycles in Boulder, Colorado (communitycycles.org).

Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
Condolences and deepest sympathy to Bob's family. We're so sorry for your loss. So many memories of Bob's time here in Media and with the Rotary Club of Media. One journey ends and another begins. Safe travels, my friend.
Jeffry Cadorette
Friend
October 10, 2020
May God's grace embrace all the Edmondson family in the days ahead.
Bob's example of service and love of a good climb over a large mountain will be an inspiration for many. God's speed my friend.
Ellis & Stephanie Grossnickle
Friend
