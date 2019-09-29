|
Bob Williamson co-owner of the once Metaphysical Bookstore in Aurora & Denver, passed away in Topeka Ks. at the V.A. hospital where he had been living for several months. He was a Marine in WWII in the Bougainville & Luzon Islands in So. Pacific and received a commendation and metal. He lived threw the Great Depression and stood in soup lines as a child. In his teens he picked cotton in Mo. and was a carney in carnivals and hopped the rail ways. He was a building contractor most of his life and built many things that are still standing today. In the 70s while building apts. in Nigeria Africa he was held hostage for several days due to the Prince not paying there wages. He escaped unharmed. Around 1973 he and his wife opened one of the first Metaphysical Bookstores in Co. when new age thinking was not offered many places and was considered a very radical view point. He was a student of all truth with his main focus on Kabbalah, BOTA, Theosophy, UFOs, and Global Sciences. He was a thought pioneer for his generation and believed in human potential and the essential Divinity of Man. He is responsible for introducing many people to these ideas and giving them a place to gather and share for the benefit of humanity. He was a book scout of rare and out of print books (before internet) He had a witty sense of humor and was a avid reader before becoming blind several years ago. He was very proud of being raised in Okla. When ask "how ya doing" he replied "Like they say in Okla. making due". Another saying he often repeated was "Let you conscious be you guide" He and his daughter Cheryl sold the store in 2000 which remained under same name for many years. His wife died in 1990. After which he shared his life and love with Shirley Volavka for 20yrs who also helped him with store and conferences. He had 4 children and 2 grandchildren. His oldest, Cheryl passed away in 2016 which at that time his children moved him to Baldwin City KS to be with them. We were fortunate to have him touch our lives for a long time and will miss his ways very much. Please visit Legacy.com
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019