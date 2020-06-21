Robert Woodbury

It is with profound sadness that his family announce the passing of Robert William "Woody" Woodbury. He leaves behind his loyal and loving wife of 65 years, Joan, his adoring children, Ann Rollert (Hank), Tucker Woodbury (Trina) Polly Drake along with his grandchildren, Elizabeth Filbert (Barney), Casey Drake, Chip Rollert, Abby Drake, Caroline Rollert, Jacob Woodbury and Milly Woodbury and 2 great grandchildren who will miss their Papa Woody, immensely. He was proceeded in death by his father, Jacob Woodbury, mother, Doris Witherell, his aunt, Bess Woodbury, who helped raise him, Moxie our pet Magpie, Lassie, Scarlet, Pushkin, Black Kitty and a loft full of homing pigeons. Born in Beverly Farms, MA, and raised during the Great Depression, he was the kid who had nothing, surrounded by those who had everything. Those difficult circumstances taught him the value of dollar, the virtue of humility, the meaning of hard work, a sense of endless appreciation, and what it was like to take a punch, and how important it was to stand up for himself and throw one back on occasion(s). After graduating from Beverly High School, and against all odds, he was accepted to Middlebury College, where he studied Political Science and played second base on the varsity nine. He was a member of Sigma Phi Episilon, and payed his way through college by working as a 'hasher' at his own fraternity. After graduating in 1952 we went to work in Boston for Nichols and Co and became a specialist in the analysis and purchasing of wool for the textile trade. Shortly thereafter, he married the love of his life, Joan, on Aug 27, 1955. He being tired of the commute to Boston was the first to raise his hand when the opportunity to move out west, as a wool buyer, presented itself. In 1959 he moved his young family to Broomfield. In 1970, he left Nichols & Co and started his own firm, Woodbury, Heins & Draper. He spent the next 58 years, traveling throughout the western United States, buying, and selling tremendous amounts of wool & lambs until finally retiring from the trade in 2016. The National Lamb Feeders Association, The Colorado Wood Growers Association, and The American Sheep Producer Council have all honored him for his expertise, years of service and contributions to the industry. His upbringing, and his desire to create a better life for his family, coupled with a true love for what he did was what drove him. After his retirement, he often regretted working as long as he did. He didn't need to, he simply loved what he did. And as a long-suffering Red Sox fan and later, a Rockies fan, he was finally rewarded with a World Series in 2004, then spoiled by three more. A Denver Bronco season ticket holder since 1963, he rarely missed a game, or even a single play of those games, insisting, no matter the score or weather, we stay to the bitter end. He loved swimming in the ocean, any ocean, but the beaches of Cape Ann, MA, and in particular, West Beach, held his favorite memories. He raised a family of swimmers, and in 1964 was instrumental in starting Broomfield's first competitive swim team at the Broomfield Swim and Tennis Club which eventually became the Broomfield/Boulder Aquanauts, an elite team in the state for many years. As a "First Filer" and the Mayor of Agate Way, he loved his adopted hometown. In 1993, Woody and a group of other local businesspeople and concerned citizens created the Broomfield Community Foundation in an effort to 'keep the field in Broomfield'. The group led and won the fight to stop Town & Country Villages, a proposed subdivision of 450 homes planned where The Field remains today. He proudly served on the foundation board form 2000-2004 and his and the foundations ongoing efforts helped to shape the Broomfield of today; a community that continues to place quality of life over the quantity of houses, the value and importance of thoughtful planning, responsible development and the preservation of open space. Next time you walk through any of Broomfield's parks and open spaces, thank Woody and the others who had a vision for what life in Broomfield could be like, and is today. As a father and a husband, there was none finer. He loved his wife and his three children, deeply, and time with family was his greatest joy. He provided for us, but never spoiled us. He balanced discipline with encouragement. He'd let us know when he was disappointed in us, and then reassure us with his nurturing love. He pushed us to always try harder, give our best, be involved, lead by example and "apply yourself". He lived by the golden rule, and taught us all he knew about being the type of person this world needs more of, the importance of honesty, fairness, inclusiveness, kindness, respect of others, generosity, empathy, the value of a dollar, and the meaning and rewards of hard work. He was a man of deep faith, and a member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish. He rarely missed mass, and until he no longer could, knelt at the side of his bed and said his prayers. He relished time spent with family and celebrated the accomplishments and life events of each and every one of us. He didn't quite make it to Father's Day, but we will always remember what a wonderful father he was. He didn't quite make it to his 91st birthday, but we know he lived a full and beautiful life. He didn't quite make it to his 65th wedding anniversary, but he taught us all what it takes to make a long and happy marriage. He checked every box and lived a life any of us could only hope for. He did, however, make it to Heaven, that we are certain of, and although the world is a little lonelier without him, heaven just gained the life of the party. We will miss his signature " Hell-oh-oh" when we walked in the door, the Wall Street Journal clippings he'd often send in the mail, the Boston accent he never lost, his leading the family in a hilariously choreographed YMCA sing and dance along. We will miss his guidance, his two cents worth, even if we didn't ask for it. His laugh, his joy of life, his astute wisdom and his eternal since of optimism. His favorite toast was "HAPPY DAYS!" So Happy Days, Woody! You certainly had your fair share of them. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private service will be held at Nativity Of Our Lord Church, June 18th. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Broomfield Community Foundation. https://www.broomfield foundation.org/giving/ ways-to-give/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store