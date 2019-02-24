|
Roland "Ron" Lee Hoffman, 83, of Broomfield CO. passed away February 15, 2019 at Life Care Center of Longmont after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born January 30, 1936 in Woodbine, Iowa to Edward and Ella (Ehlert) Hoffman. Ron graduated from high school and attended the University of Iowa. He met Leta Casson and on December 26, 1956 they were married at Mount Hope Church in McClelland, IA. Moving to Colorado from Iowa City, Iowa in 1960, Ron has lived in Denver, Cheyenne, Boulder, Louisville, and Broomfield for the last 59 years. Ron was a business owner, entrepreneur and salesman. In 1976 he opened First National Computer Corp. and in 1983 founded and was a partner in Central Computer in Boulder and Westminster until his retirement. Over the years Ron enjoyed skiing, riding dirt bikes, camping, and vacations in their motorhome with family and friends. In his later years he loved sitting on his back porch watching activities in the park. He was preceded in death by his parents and Leta his wife of 52 years. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather & friend. Ron is survived by five children: Curt Hoffman (Ursula Duran), Doug Hoffman (Sheila), Mike Hoffman (Wendy Dunphy), Lianne Tengler (Robert), Ronna Fetrow (Norm). Nine grandchildren Shelby Anders, Lorrena Anders, Miranda Hoffman, Kyle Hoffman, Madelyn Dunphy, Jackson Dunphy, Keelie Hoffman, Sarah Tengler and Norman Fetrow, Jr. and his sister Arline Joy of Onawa Iowa. With lots of Nieces, Nephews, and extended family and friends. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Saturday March 2, 2019 at Broomfield Commons Cemetery. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 3031 144th Ave. Broomfield, CO 80023. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to The GZ Sobol Parkinson's network at www.parkinsonsnetwork.org Ron enjoyed going to these classes that were led by Gary at the Boulder YMCA and Broomfield Senior Center. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019