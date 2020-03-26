Home

Ronald Block


1953 - 2020
Ronald Block Obituary
Ronald Block, age 66, of Tomahawk, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. Ron was born on December 9, 1953 in Winona, MN to Rudy & Bernice (Plank) Block. Ron grew up on a dairy farm near Alma, WI milking cows, shoveling manure & hunting in the woods. Ron went to school in Eau Claire, WI earning an associate's degree in marketing. On a crazy bet he and his friend Bjork moved to Texas where Ron got a job with Kinney shoes. Ron continued to work in Texas in retail sales moving to Colorado in 1980. While in Colorado, Ron worked as a sales representative for various companies, and went on to start his own business in home remodeling and repair. It was in Colorado that Ron met his future wife, Rose Draeger. Rose and Ron were married in Tomahawk in 1983. Together they have two children - their son, Reed, wife Lindsey, and their son Theo in Omaha NE & their daughter, Emelia in Mesa, AZ. Ron also has two sisters - Rhonda (Tom) & Debbie (John) and one brother - Dale. He is preceded in death by his parents. In 2016, Ron and Rose retired to Tomahawk where they built their dream retirement home on the Wisconsin River. They spent many days enjoying their solitude and peacefulness. The Funeral Service for Ron Block took place at the Krueger Family Funeral Home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2020
