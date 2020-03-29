Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Baum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ray Baum


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Ray Baum Obituary
Ronald Ray Baum, age 78, of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away on March 20, 2020, in Lafayette, Colorado. Ron was born on October 4, 1941 in Salem, Missouri, to Ray and Fern Baum. Ron was married to Margaret June Connell on January 3, 1959; they were married for over 61 years. Ron is survived by his wife and three daughters, Sheila Ann Nash (Ronald) of Winfield, KS, Margaret Kay Price (Rolland) of Goodletts- ville, TN, and Cindy Pitrat (Darrel) of Broomfield, CO; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lloyd Baum, and his son Ronald Lee Baum. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -