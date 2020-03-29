|
Ronald Ray Baum, age 78, of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away on March 20, 2020, in Lafayette, Colorado. Ron was born on October 4, 1941 in Salem, Missouri, to Ray and Fern Baum. Ron was married to Margaret June Connell on January 3, 1959; they were married for over 61 years. Ron is survived by his wife and three daughters, Sheila Ann Nash (Ronald) of Winfield, KS, Margaret Kay Price (Rolland) of Goodletts- ville, TN, and Cindy Pitrat (Darrel) of Broomfield, CO; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lloyd Baum, and his son Ronald Lee Baum. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020