Sam Compagno passed away, Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 and has now joined our Lord in heaven. On Monday, August 19th, at 9:30 am, burial services will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, 2901 12th Street, Rock Island, Illinois, 303-788-6197. Services will be held in the mausoleum with a military honor guard and military salute to honor Sam Compagno, a veteran of World War II. After the services, all attending are invited to enjoy an early lunch. The location will be given at the service. Sam was born on May 24, 1926, in Rock Island, Illinois, the second son of Vincenzo and Rose (Armetta) Compagno. Sam married Raedeene Neal on July 28, 1951, in Rock Island. Sam was preceded in death by their daughter Cynthia Catherine in November, 1965. After serving in the Army infantry in World War II, Sam attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Upon earning his bachelor's degree in Business and Economics, Sam began his career as a "merchant" in retail sales and worked as a store manager for Sears, Roebuck, and Company for 37 years. After retiring from Sears, Sam sold homes as a realtor in Westminster, Colorado where Sam and Raedeene retired. Sam enjoyed golf and each day eagerly inhaled a glorious view of the Rocky Mountains from the deck of their Westminster home. Sam was committed to physical fitness, loved sports, golf, downhill skiing, was an avid Denver Broncos fan, and previously won a city-wide handball championship in St. Joseph, Missouri. Survivors include: his wife, Raedeene, his daughters, Roseanne (Kent) Williby, Mary Elston, and Suzette Compagno, his son, Vincent (Mavis) Compagno, sister-in-law Loretta Compagno and many nieces and nephews; 8 grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Burgland, Cynthia (Chad) Ring, Angela (Jeff) Luedtke, and Zachary (Michelle) Williby, Adam Triolo, Samuel Triolo, Samuel Compagno, and Rachel Compagno; and 5 great grandchildren: Ellie and Noah Burgland, Andrew Ring, Paige and Jack Pruneda. Sam was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Compagno, his parents Vincent and Rose Compagno, his brothers Salvatore Compagno and John Compagno, his sister Bessie (Joe) Schneider and son-in-law Capt. Andrew Burgland.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019