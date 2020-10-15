Samuel Novak

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dr. Samuel "Sam" Gene Novak, age 91, on October 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth; their eight children John (Charlene), Jean, Charles (Deborah), Mary (Michael) Baylie, Joseph (Kristen), Kathleen (Leroy) Gerry, Margaret, and Theresa (James) Jimerson; 26 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as his brother Warren, sister Ann Tittle, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in his death by his parents Samuel Quinn and Florence ( Gauthier) , and his brother Daniel. Sam was born on June 5, 1929, in Gary, IN. At age 17 in his junior year of high school, Sam received his mother's written permission and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1946 to 1948. He graduated from Marquette University with a degree in biology and then attended dental school at Creighton University. There he met his wife, Elizabeth. They were married on August 25, 1955. After dental school they moved to Colorado where he opened a dental practice in 1957 in Broomfield. Sam was extremely active in the dental society and community service, serving as the President of the Boulder County Dental Society, a Trustee for the Colorado Dental Association and a delegate to the Colorado Dental Association. He served on several boards, including the Colorado Chapter of the American Cancer Society, the Boulder County Cancer Society, Bal Swan, and the Broomfield Library. Sam and Elizabeth were very active members of their church; they were founding members of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church where Sam served as a Lector and CCD teacher. They also devoted many years to international humanitarian aid efforts sending clothing, medicine, and supplies and providing dental care to the Otomí people of central Mexico and Bosnian war refugees in the former Yugoslavia during multiple trips to these areas. Sam and Elizabeth received many awards for their community service, including the "Best of Broomfield" Gene Frank Award in 1998 and the 2002 Philanthropy Heart of Broomfield Award. Sam was a caring friend, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, and selfless service to others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abbey of St. Walburga, 1029 Benedictine Way, Virginia Dale, CO 80536, Broomfield FISH, or to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store