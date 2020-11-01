Sherill Bunetta, 74 of Broomfield, passed away October 24, 2020. Sherill was born December 28, 1945 in Denver, Colorado to JC and Wanda Tyus, Sr. Sherill grew up in Westminster, Colorado and graduated from Westminster High School in 1963. Sherill married Ed Bunetta, Jr. on April 3, 1966. They lived the first year in Longmont and Erie before moving to their current residence in Broomfield in December of 1967. Sherill was an active volunteer her whole life. She was on the PTA board for Birch Elementary for many years while her children attended school, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Job's Daughters Guardian. Once she reached the empty nest years, she was able to become active in Broomfield Council on the Arts and Humanities and she remained active on this committee until her death. She was also a founding member on the advisory board for the Brunner Farmhouse. Sherill was the proud recipient of the Heart of Broomfield Award for Arts in 2004. Her love for Broomfield and its wonderful small-town feel was a close second to her love and the importance she put on family. Sherill was preceded in death by both of her parents. Sherill is survived by her spouse Ed Bunetta, Jr., daughters Kris (Brian) and Pam (Tom), son David, grandkids Jason, Kyle, Sydney, Christian, Max, and Laura, sisters Connie (Dick) Quinn and Debbie (Alan) Antonio, brothers JC (Kathy) Tyus, Jr., Marvin (Jennifer) Tyus, Rod (Betsy) Tyus, and many nieces, nephews. The family has asked that in lieu of cards and flowers that donations be sent to Broomfield Council on the Arts and Humanities. Donations can be done via www.ArtsinBroomfield.org or sending a check to BCAH, PO Box 681, Broomfield, CO 80038. Virtual services are tentatively planned for Wednesday at 6pm. Information on the virtual service can be found at www.BroomfieldUCC.org

