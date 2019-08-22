Home

Presbyterian Church of Broomfield
350 Main Street
Broomfield, CO 80020
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Broomfield
Shirley C. Lillagore

Shirley C. Lillagore Obituary
Shirley C. Lillagore, passed away August 3rd following a heart attack. She was 92 years old. Originally from Oaklyn, New Jersey, Shirley lived in Broomfield for about 20 years before moving to Sequim, Washington in 2015. She is survived by two children - Barbara Aragon, (Dan) of Denver, and Kenneth Lillagore, (Gay Lyn) of Sequim, Washington, four grandchildren and three great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bud" Lillagore and one son, Bruce Lillagore. Services will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Broomfield at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 31st. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Tim's Place, c/o Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 Blake Street, Sequim, Washington 98382.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2019
