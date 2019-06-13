|
Shirley Jean Garver Patton passed away on April 28, 2019 in Erie, Colorado, lovingly attended by family members and care givers at Charleston Assisted Living. Shirley was born November 24, 1919 in Bellevue, Pennsylvania, the younger daughter of Mary Allison and Harry Harrison Garver. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Patton in 1942, and lived and worked in Bellevue while Jack served in the armed forces in Europe in World War II. Upon his return, they began their family and soon established their first home in Pennsylvania. In 1957, after living for 2 years in Dayton, Ohio, they moved to the new community of Broomfield, Colorado, with their 3 children, and enjoyed life there together. Shirley was a homemaker. Through the years, she enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, cake decorating, and country western dancing. She and Jack enjoyed traveling, and saw many exotic places across the globe. She participated in Silver Sneakers at the Broomfield Senior Center until she began to slow down at age 96. One of her favorite things to do was to go aspen viewing in the fall. She was always in awe of the golden splendor! The focus and joy of Shirley's life was her family. Her children came first, and, oh, how she loved her grandchildren. And how her grandchildren loved her! She could always be seen at their many activities - gymnastics, dance, baseball, soccer, hockey, scouts, and school events. She will be greatly missed. Shirley is preceded in death by her sister Lois and her husband Jack. She is survived by her 3 children, Barb, Susan, and Jack (Lynne), her grandchildren Jessica, Tyler, and Andrew (Lindsay), and her great grandchildren, Jack and John. She would have loved to stay around to see those two boys grow up! At Shirley's request, there will be no formal service. Her family will gather together this summer for a remembrance celebration. The Pattons send a heartfelt thank you to all her loving caregivers at Charleston Assisted Living and Trail Winds Hospice.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 13, 2019