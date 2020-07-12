Shirley Kochevar

Shirley Elizabeth Kochevar Shirley, 82, a devoted mother to eight children, their spouses, 24 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren, passed away July 5, 2020, at home while tending the flowers in her garden. Shirley Elizabeth Earhart was born and raised in Pueblo, Colorado, where she met the love of her life, Kenneth Kochevar. They married in 1958 and shortly after moved to Broomfield to start their family. Shirley is remembered for her strong independent spirit, her faith, her quirky sense of humor, and her unending love for her family. She was tirelessly devoted to her kids and her Schnauzer, Sassy Rose. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. Shirley and her late husband Kenny were fixtures in the Broomfield community since 1961 and actively participated in the formative years of the Nativity of Our Lord parish and school. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, sister, and caring friend. She never met a stranger and loved nothing more than "mothering" anyone who walked through her door. Her kindness, fierce faith, and loyalty were gifts to her village that supported her unconditionally through her life, especially during the last difficult years as her health faltered. We were blessed to know her. She taught us all how to live and love well. She is survived by her eight children Kathryn (Gary) Schnoor of Broomfield; Kimberly (Dawn) Kochevar of Arvada; Kenneth (Krisi) Jr. of Littleton; Kevin (Angela) of Frederick; Mark (Kim) of Thornton; David (Julie) of Broomfield; Karyl (Jeff) Ruck of Johnstown; and James "Ruggs" (Leslie) of Thornton; twenty-four grandchildren: Layne (Ryan), Bailey, Madison (David), Emily, Kennedy, Maria, Trey, Alyssa (Curt), Karly, Greyson, Peyton, Abigail, Sarah, Joshua, Rachel, Aubrey (Austin), Gus, Jackson, Jillian, Darren, Sydney, Judson, Joseph, and Cameron; four great-grandchildren: Gianna, Callan, Liam, and Charlotte. She is also survived by five siblings Ronald (Renee), Karyl, David, Martha (John), and Debbie (Don) numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenny, her parents Ronald and Martha Earhart, and her siblings Jeanette, Beverly, and John. A private family memorial was held. A Celebration of Life will be held once the COVID restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Broomfield Community Foundation, American Lung Association
, National Jewish Hospital, or a local animal shelter are greatly appreciated.