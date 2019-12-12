|
Sondra Lee Harshman-Boccard of Broomfield, Colorado died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living of Boulder, Co after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 79. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 20, 1940, Sondra was the only child of Isaac and Ruth Turner. Sondra graduated from Southport High School in Indianapolis, and because she loved children, she went on to Indiana University where she received her undergraduate degree to become a teacher. While working fulltime as a teacher, she raised a family and obtained a Master's degree of Education from the University of Colorado in Boulder. She retired from teaching from the Aurora public school system in 2004. Sondra was known for her love of singing. In her early years, she was a member of the collegiate choir at Indian University and later was actively involved with the church choir. She also had a passion for horses and enjoyed English riding and jumping. She also loved to travel and to dance. Sondra is preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Ruth Turner, son Scott Leckrone, husband Eugene Harshman and husband Victor Boccard. She is survived by three daughters and four grandchildren; her eldest daughter Tracy Salo (spouse John Salo) and Tracy's two children Hillary and Sam Scruggs, along with her twin daughters, Andrea Harshman and Michele Koskovich (spouse Charles Koskovich) and Michele's two children Haley and Adam Koskovich. The funeral service will be held Thursday, December 12 at 3:00pm at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church at 1700 W. 10th Ave., Broomfield, CO 80020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019