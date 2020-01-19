|
Stanley Campbell Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after a valiant battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Pam Haven, son, Mark Dayhoff, sister, Lynette Sipe, brother, Bob Haven and sister-in-law, Stephanie Haven. Stan was preceded in death by his father, Robert Haven, his mother, Gwendoline Haven, his 2nd wife, Donna Dayhoff Haven, and his stepson, Matt Ehmke. He is survived by his precious wife, Pam Haven, his sister, Lynette Sipe, his brother-in-law, Sherman Sipe, his brother, Bob Haven, his sister-in-law, Stephanie Haven, his son, Lance Faille, his son, Mark Dayhoff, his daughter-in-law, Michelle Dayhoff, his son, Campbell Haven, his daughter-in-law, Monique Ehmke and her two sons, his grandson, Tanner Dayhoff and family, his granddaughter, Emilee Cronin and family, his granddaughter, Jenna Ehmke and family, his granddaughter, Jenna Klamm and family, and nine great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Lafayette , the , or the Longmont Humane Society in memory of Stan Haven. The memorial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM at Gate 'N Green Clubhouse at 13405 Main St. Broomfield, Colorado 80020. The family would like to thank Bonaventure Senior Living, North Suburban Hospital, Balfour Skilled Nursing, FirstLight Home Health Care, All About Seniors, Trail Winds Hospice, Dr. Otteman's office, Boulder Medical Center, Foothills Hospital and all the staff members who took such great care of Stan over the past three and half months.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020