Suzanne Edythe Carter, 89, of Broomfield, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born March 29, 1930, in Rochester, New York to Louis and Rose Gandy. She grew up there and graduated from Rochester schools. After attending vocational schools, she worked for Eastman Kodak. While there, she was instrumental in developing patents related to workplace productivity. She met her husband of 49 years, Dennis Carter, while he was stationed at Samson Air Force Base in Lake Seneca, New York. They were married in 1953 and moved to Colorado in 1955, where they remained and raised a family of four children. After the children were in school, Sue discovered her love for and gifts in nurturing special needs children at Kohl Cottage and Bal Swan Children's Center, where she worked for more than 30 years. She also served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher for four and five year olds at the First Baptist Church of Broomfield for more than 50 years. She was a devoted wife and mother who lovingly raised her family and in all spheres of her life was an unselfish, kind, and positive person in everything she did. She baked frequent treats for friends and neighbors, enjoyed creating arts and crafts, and loved sharing the beauty of nature with her Sunday school children and others. She loved animals, especially dogs, and was known for her quirky sense of humor and kind blue eyes. She is survived by her sons Scott (Josy) Carter, Mark (Connie) Carter, and daughters Christine Hanson and Elizabeth (Steve) Darr, grandchildren Jeffrey (Meredith) Carter, Joseph Carter (Greta), Natalie (Jared) Wagner, Andrew Hanson, Katelyn (Ace) Fanning, and Connor Darr, as well as four great-grandchildren: Finn, Nash, Bentley, and Adalynn. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, in 2002. A celebration of Sue's life was held on Friday, January 17th with private burial following at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to Bal Swan Children's Center or Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020