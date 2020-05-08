Wes Hawkins, 84, died peacefully at home in Estes Park. He lived a wonderful, long and full life. An acclaimed aerospace engineer, he worked with Ball Aerospace for 24 years. With an opportunity for early retirement, Wes honed his skills as an artist and woodworker, while continuing his 50-year love of playing tenor banjo Dixieland music. Wes is survived by Patty, his loving wife of 64 years; eldest daughter Kathy, her husband Tim and their son Jacob; son Clay, his wife Amy and their son Will and daughter Carli; and younger daughter Melissa and daughters Ganga and Jamuna. He loved the mountains and shared his passion for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren through many hikes and camping trips. In Estes, Wes and Patty were active members of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Episcopal Relief & Development: www.episcopalrelief.org or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy: www.rmconservancy.org Wes' complete obituary can be found online www.allstatescremation.com
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on May 8, 2020.