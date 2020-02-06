|
William (W.B.) "Andy" Anderson, our father and grandfather who was affectionately known as "Papa Dub", passed away in Broomfield, Colorado on Monday, January 27th. He was born June 6, 1921 in Cherokee County, Texas. Dad was preceded in death by our mom, Ruby, his wife for 68 years; three brothers, Eddie, Travis and Harold, and one sister, Ina Valynn. Dad is survived by his daughters Deanna, Carolyn, Lila and Mary Lou, nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Dad proudly served in the U. S. Navy during World War II on the USS O'Bannon Navy destroyer. He was in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign as part of America's greatest generation. After his honorable discharge in 1945, he moved to Denver with Ruby to complete his licensing as a pipefitter. He later was employed by contractors building Rocky Flats and later started working for the Rocky Flats facility. Dad worked at Rocky Flats from 1952 to 1972 and retired early. He left Rocky Flats to work as a Quality Control Manager for Fluor Corporation and helped build one of the largest Petro-chemical plants in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. After his return to the states, Dad worked with the City of Broomfield in the engineering department until he finally retired around 1991. Dad enjoyed hunting and fishing in our beautiful state, visiting his Texas relatives as much as possible, and spending time with his family. Although he loved all his kids, grandkids and great grandkids, he had a special bond with his Down Syndrome grandson, Matthew. Dad's services will be at Rundus Funeral Home in Broomfield, Colorado with visitation from 6:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday, February 6th, and funeral at 11:00am on Friday, February 7th. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Dad's favorite nonprofit, Friends of Broomfield, 11851 Saulsbury Street, Broomfield, Colorado, 80020.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020