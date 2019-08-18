|
William R "Bill" Matt, 91, passed quietly into the hands of our Lord, July 5, 2019 to forever rest in peace. Bill leaves behind a loving family. Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan M. Matt, six children and spouses - Stephen Matt (CO), William Matt (TX), Patti Hill (CO), Mary Tipton (TX), Daniel Matt (TX), Michael Matt (TX), 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and three siblings, Joyce, Tom and Jim. He is preceded in death by three siblings, Stephen, JoAnn and Dick, one son Philip Matt, (Nativity Grade School, Class of "71"), and daughter-in-law, Ann (Bartusch) Matt (Regis College, Class of "76"). Born February 9, 1928 in Ames, Iowa to William R. and Mary M. Matt, he attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Boone, Iowa. Bill enlisted in the US Navy and served as Petty Officer Third Class with the Seebees during WWII. Discharged he served in the Naval Reserves until 1953 and the Army Reserves from 1954 until 1961. Leaving the Navy, Bill returned to school and enrolled in Regis College, Denver, Colorado, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. He returned to Iowa and married Joan Haberer of Boone, June 4, 1951. In 1957 Bill and Joan moved with their growing family to Boulder, Colorado to pursue new horizons. From 1957 to 1977 Bill and Joan raised their family and were active in the local community of Broomfield and were founding members of the Nativity of Our Lord Church and School, where he was a member of the school lay board. Bill served on the local water board and acted as Scout Master for troop #183 from the Denver Area Council. In 1977 Bill and Joan were presented the opportunity to move to Texas as Bill pursued a career with Commerce Clearing House. Bill retired from CCH and being the salesman he was began a new career in real estate, where he stayed active until his full retirement at 90 years of age. Bill and Joan have been active members of the St. Ignatius Lloyola Catholic community in Spring Texas for over 20 years. Bill served with the Knights of Columbus and as a Eucharistic Minister for the church over the years. His love of jokes is known by all. He leaves behind a host of friends and family that will always remember him for his wonderful sense of humor, singing voice and willingness to help others in need. Those that we have held in our arms will live in our hearts forever. A pictorial/musical tribute can be seen following the obituary at www.kleinfh.com.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019