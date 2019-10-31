|
|
Wyonne M. Sylvester of Lakewood, CO formerly of Broomfield passed away on October 19, 2019; age 92 loving wife of Eugene Sylvester for 71 years; incredible mother to David who preceded her in death and daughter Lori (Dave) Wheeler; devoted grandmother to Leya Sylvester (Ryan Goff), Rebecca (Ryan) White, Brittany Wheeler and Ashleigh Wheeler (Tim Luetkemeyer). Wyonne was a proud great grandma to Addison, Reese and Emberly Goff; Carter, Peyton, Jordyn and Bailey White. Wyonne was born on March 16, 1927 in Killduff, IA. She moved to Broomfield in the mid 1950's. In 1992, she retired from the Broomfield Post Office where she was a rural route mail carrier. Wyonne will forever be remembered as an incredible role model, a woman devoted to her family and a loving grandmother. Her funeral will be held on November 1st 10:30am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran in Broomfield.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019