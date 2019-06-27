|
Dr. Ladessa Dorothy Johnson Yuthas Winter passed away on June 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Ladessa was born on October 9, 1928 in Platteville, CO to James and Mary (Kasbeer) Johnson. She was a professor of reading education at Metropolitan State College (now Metropolitan State University) until she retired to travel the world, and to be a snowbird going to Mesa Arizona every winter. Ladessa was preceded in death by first husband, John S. Yuthas; second husband, Wayne N. Winter; her parents and her sister, Mary Elizabeth. Also preceding her in death were Doyle Trefren, Eric Butler, and Robert Reeves. She is survived by her children, Lynn(say) Trefren, John Yuthas, Kristi Yuthas, and Susan Yuthas (Bob). Ladessa has seven grandchildren: Steven Trefren (Angelica), Jennifer Zertuche (Erik), Kiley Yuthas, Jackson Bizjak, Mikki Yuthas, Mandy Pickel, and Owen Yuthas. She is also survived by her second family, Gloria Reeves, Elaine Winter, and Barbara Winter; and grandchildren, Garrett Reeves, Veda Shook, Michael Santeramo, Rocco DiPentino, and Desiree Winter. Ladessa was GiGi to many great grandchildren including Parke, Brandon, Ariana, Jonah, Samuel, Airica, Leah-Mae, Nick, Carly, Josie, Isabelle and Donovan. Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm on June 27th at Olinger Highland Mortuary at 10201 Grant St, Thornton, CO 80229. Funeral service at 10:00am at Broomfield United Methodist Church at 545 W. 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO 80020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agape Hospice, 6041 S. Syracuse Way, Suite 220, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 27, 2019