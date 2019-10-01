Home

Abel Ayala


2019 - 2019
* Abel Ayala 62, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters; Nora Erika Rendon, Samantha Ayala , and Sabrina Ayala, grandson; Markus Rendon. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11 am with a continue visitation till October 2, 2019 11am with a talk at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Memorial Service will be held on October 11, 2019 at 2 pm at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
