RANCHO VIEJO - Abelardo D. "Abel" Hinojosa, Jr. , 80, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home in Rancho Viejo, surrounded by his loving family. He was known as "Sonny" to his family and friends.
Abel was born on August 20, 1939, in Brownsville, Texas, the son of late Abelardo and Benedicta Hinojosa. Abel married Kathryn Rivera in 1964. After earning his Master's Degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin, Abel served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a Second Lieutenant. The Army awarded him the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. Upon discharge, Abel, Kathryn, and their daughter Angela relocated to Houston, where Abel, as a Certified Public Accountant, worked for the accounting firm, Peat Marwick Mitchell. Abel, Kathryn, Angela, and son Arby, later returned to Brownsville, where Abel continued his career with Pan American University at Brownsville. As Vice President of Business Affairs, he was the right hand to the President of Pan American University. He played a crucial role in the business side of the university, as well as in the transition to establish the University of Texas at Brownsville. The university awarded Abel the highest faculty honor of Professor Emeritus. He cared about his students and their future. Because of his commitment and dedication to helping the accounting students of the R.G.V., he founded the Jose Roberto Hinojosa Scholarship for Accounting Excellence in memory of his younger brother, who tragically passed away at the age of 18. Always an advocate for education and a passionate teacher, Abel was a member of Mensa International. He also had a passion for real estate and was a Licensed Real Estate Broker for over forty years.
Abel is preceded in death by his parents, Abelardo and Benedicta Hinojosa; his brother, Jose Roberto Hinojosa; his sister Stella Anazelle Hernandez; and by his godson, Kenny Savino.
Throughout his life, Abel was a dedicated father and grandfather, and most importantly, a deeply devoted husband to Kathryn. Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathryn Rivera Hinojosa; his daughter, Angela (Rene) Cardenas; his son, Arby (Vera Natasha) Hinojosa; and grandchildren, Kathryn "Katie" Cardenas and Renato E. "Ren" Cardenas. Abel is also survived by his sisters, Benedicta "Bene" Moxon and Magdalena "Tita" (Bill) Stewart; and by his numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Carl Moxon, Rey Hernandez, Rooley Rivera, Moises P. Rivera, Michael J. Allen Jr., and Joseph Rivera.
Honorary pallbearers are Thomas P. Champion Jr., John G. Champion, Rolando Olvera Sr., Frank Moxon, Douglas Moxon, Robert R. Hernandez Jr., Luis Hernandez, David Stewart, Johnny Rivera Jr., Danny Rivera, Cesar Rivera, and Tomas Rivera.
The family would like to express the deepest gratitude to Sandra, Jane, Cheli, Rubi, and Vicky for the loving care they provided to Abel and continue to provide to Kathryn.
A note from the family: Our father loved Charro Days and would understand that many of his friends and family will be attending events. In the spirit of Charro Days, the services will be come as you are with Charro Days attire being appropriate.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, between the hours of five o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock Friday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the V.F.W. Post #2035.
In lieu of floral arrangements and customary remembrances, the Hinojosa Family requests memorial contributions be made to the "Jose Roberto Hinojosa Scholarship for Accounting Excellence" at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Division of Institutional Advancement, 1201 West University Drive EITTB 1.210, Edinburg, Texas 78539. Gifts can be made online at https://give.utrgv.edu/greatest-need. Choose "Search" and drop in the "Jose Roberto Hinojosa Scholarship for Accounting Excellence."
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 26, 2020