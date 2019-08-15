|
|
BROWNSVILLE Abigail Magdalynn Perez entered into eternal rest on Friday, the 9th of August 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was thirty years old.
Abigail will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend with a pure heart of gold. She was employed with Williamson County and in her spare time enjoyed photography, baking, and loved to travel, attending concerts, and had the opportunity to meet her favorite actor John Cusack with her mother. Two months from now, Abigail was set to wed her fiance, Jonathan Solis on the 12th of October 2019. Her hardworking, sweet and kind personality will never be forgotten by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
Her maternal great-grandparents Alonso and Maria de Jesus Barron and Jose and Guadalupe Melchor; paternal great-grandparents Delfino and Paula Perez and Baldemar and Carmen Becerra, preceded her in death.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her parents, Gregorio and Christina Perez; two loving sons, Atticus B. Sanchez and Noah X. Solis; husband, Jonathan Solis; maternal grandparents, Felix and Elida Yolanda Melchor; paternal grandparents, Gregorio and Maria del Carmen Perez; aunts Hilda, Felicia, Cindy, and Sandra; uncle, Osvaldo; cousins Celeste, Ralph, Danny, Sebastian, Jorge, Jibraham, and Diego; stepchildren Ana, Ali, Jeremiah, and Jay; and her German Shepherd canine companion, Aria.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Friday, the 16th of August 2019 between the hours of three o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock Friday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 17th of August 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 1055 Military Rd, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow the mass at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526.
Honored to serve as pallbearers in her memory are Ralph Cruz, Daniel Cruz, Jorge Espinoza, Matthew Garza, Aaron Contreras, and Cruz Santos Moreno.
Memories of Abigail may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 15, 2019