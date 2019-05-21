|
|
* Adrian Hernandez 80, entered into eternal rest on Sunday May 19,2019 in Brownsville Texas, born January 19,1939 in Gutierrez Zamora, Veracruz.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe Hernandez and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his Children: Jose E. Hernandez (Cristina), Gilberto Hernandez, Roberto (Carmen), Adriana Tapia (Juan), Juan D. Hernandez (Elia), Ana Hdz-Saldivar, (Leo), Adrian Hernandez Hoyos, Gilberto A. Hernandez (Abigail), Guadalupe Hernandez (Genaro). Carlos Hernandez (Brother), Grandchildren, And Great-Grandchildren.Visitation will be held Tuesday May 21,2019 at 12:00pm with an overnight viewing, with a rosary at 7pm. Mass will be Wednesday May 22,2019 at 2:00pm at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a comitial service in Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 21, 2019