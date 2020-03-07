|
Brownsville - Adrian Gil Pena 29, a lifelong dreamer and resident of Brownsville, TX fell into his eternal rest on March 4, 2020 at the age of 29. Adrian is survived by his parents; his sister Claudia A. Pena-Alaniz; his brother Mario A. Pena Jr; his aunt Maria Luisa Garcia; his godmother Maria Esther Pena Leal and his brother in law Roland Alaniz. Adrian was born in Brownsville on December 11, 1990 to Mario A. Pena and Maria A. Pena. He attended The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Adrian was a loving son, brother, friend. A lover of life, an adventurer, a dreamer. Adrian was an incredible friend that would not hesitate to lend a helping had. He was always there to laugh, to cry, or just support you with his presence. He enjoyed good music, good friends, and good company. He loved attending concerts in the company of his lifelong friends. He loved spending time with his loving family most. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Visitation was held from 1:00 to 9:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 1:00 to 9:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with a prayer service being held at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Located at 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526. 956-350-8485 Chapel Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Flower shop. Located at 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526. (956) 350-8485
In honor of his memory
"A lifelong dreamer"
Who am I?
I am a dreamer
I let my emotions take over me
And I dream.
I dream of my past, present, and future,
I dream of what I long for,
I dream of life
My dreams take me to the depths beyond my hidden shell
Books take me to fantasies beyond my reach
Languages take me to cultures I desire to seek
Music takes me in.
I dream constantly,
I dream recklessly,
I dream passionately
If I have nowhere to go,
I dream
If I need motivation,
I dream
Time keeps moving and I still dream
Who am I?
I am a dreamer.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 7, 2020