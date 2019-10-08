|
BROWNSVILLE, TX. – Agustin "Tino" Alcalá passed into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was 90 years old. Agustin was born on October 31, 1928 in Brownsville, Texas; he was the fourth of five children born to Manuel Quintana and Guadalupe Hernandez. Upon the death of his mother in 1933, Agustin and his three unmarried brothers became the responsibility of his paternal aunt Donaciana Quintana de Alcalá, a resident of Brownsville, Texas. Donaciana placed each of the brothers in the households of four of her male children. Agustin was initially raised by Guadalupe Alcalá and his wife Ana Maria Gonzalez but soon joined his youngest brother Lupito in the household of Mauro Alcalá and Maria Lydia Garza.
Agustin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Upon his discharge, he returned to Brownsville and was employed at the Brownsville Airport for many years and then the U.S. Post Office until his retirement.
Agustin was preceded in death by his biological parents and adoptive parent, his brothers Manuel Quintana Alcalá, Ramon Quintana Alcalá, and Guadalupe "Lupito" Quintana. He is survived by his biological sister Ernestina Loya from Brownsville, his sisters Donaciana Alcalá and Magdalena Alcalá from Brownsville, Minerva Alcalá (Raul) Longoria from Bartlett, Tennessee, Delia Garza from San Antonio, and Olga (Jose Elias) Martinez from McAllen, and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Visiting hours will be held between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. within the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 1200 Lincoln Street, Brownsville, Texas 78521. Committal services will immediately follow the mass at Buena Vista Burial Park at 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the V.F.W. Post #2035.
