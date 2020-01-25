|
|
* Aida S. Garza 73, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas. Aida was retired from Los Fresnos C.I.S.D. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved to dance and cherished her time spent with her family. We will miss her dearly.
Aida is reuniting with her loving husband Alberto Reyes Garza in heaven, as well as with her father, Roumaldo G. Solis.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Albert Jr., Abel, Alex, Amanda, Audra, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, mother Inocencia Belia Solis, brothers: Roumaldo and Reynaldo, sisters: Belia Gale, Janie Burch, Diana Solis, Irma Casarez, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Christ The King Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 25, 2020